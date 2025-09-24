Perplexity vs ChatGPT 2025: Which AI Tool Actually Delivers Better Results?

The artificial intelligence race is heating up once again. This week, AI startup Perplexity grabbed headlines after securing $200 million in fresh funding at a $20 billion valuation. For a company just three years old, that’s a meteoric rise from $500 million at the start of last year to $14 billion in May, and now $20 billion.

Perplexity’s growth story reflects the gold rush around AI, a trend kick-started when OpenAI’s ChatGPT burst onto the scene in late 2022. Since then, valuations across the industry have ballooned. OpenAI itself is now pegged at a staggering $324 billion, while rivals like Anthropic and Elon Musk’s xAI are chasing close behind.

But beyond the billions and boardroom chatter, the real question for users is simple: which AI actually delivers better results - Perplexity or ChatGPT?

Beyond Valuations: Which AI Works Better?

The billions in funding and soaring valuations make headlines, but for everyday users, the bigger question is which AI tool -Perplexity or ChatGPT - actually delivers better results.

Perplexity: Real-Time Answers With Sources

When comparing both tools side by side, Perplexity comes across as a real-time research assistant. It is fast, fact-focused, and always cites its sources upfront. For students, journalists, or anyone who needs reliable updates without scrolling endlessly on Google, Perplexity feels like a sharper search engine packaged as a chatbot.

• Cost: Perplexity Pro is priced at Rs 17,000 per year.

• India Offer: Airtel customers (prepaid, postpaid, broadband, DTH) can currently get one year of Perplexity Pro free through the Airtel Thanks app.

ChatGPT: Depth, Versatility, and Creativity

ChatGPT, meanwhile, remains the go-to choice for tasks that demand more than just facts. From writing and brainstorming ideas to coding and simplifying complex topics, ChatGPT delivers responses that feel more conversational and creative.

• Cost in India:

• ChatGPT Go: Rs 399/month

• ChatGPT Plus: Rs 1,999/month

• ChatGPT Pro: Rs 19,900/month

• Payment: UPI and other local payment options are supported.