Updated 24 September 2025 at 11:37 IST
Perplexity vs ChatGPT 2025: Which AI Tool Actually Delivers Better Results?
Beyond the billions and boardroom chatter, the real question for users is simple: which AI actually delivers better results - Perplexity or ChatGPT?
- Tech News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The artificial intelligence race is heating up once again. This week, AI startup Perplexity grabbed headlines after securing $200 million in fresh funding at a $20 billion valuation. For a company just three years old, that’s a meteoric rise from $500 million at the start of last year to $14 billion in May, and now $20 billion.
Perplexity’s growth story reflects the gold rush around AI, a trend kick-started when OpenAI’s ChatGPT burst onto the scene in late 2022. Since then, valuations across the industry have ballooned. OpenAI itself is now pegged at a staggering $324 billion, while rivals like Anthropic and Elon Musk’s xAI are chasing close behind.
But beyond the billions and boardroom chatter, the real question for users is simple: which AI actually delivers better results - Perplexity or ChatGPT?
Beyond Valuations: Which AI Works Better?
The billions in funding and soaring valuations make headlines, but for everyday users, the bigger question is which AI tool -Perplexity or ChatGPT - actually delivers better results.
Perplexity: Real-Time Answers With Sources
When comparing both tools side by side, Perplexity comes across as a real-time research assistant. It is fast, fact-focused, and always cites its sources upfront. For students, journalists, or anyone who needs reliable updates without scrolling endlessly on Google, Perplexity feels like a sharper search engine packaged as a chatbot.
• Cost: Perplexity Pro is priced at Rs 17,000 per year.
• India Offer: Airtel customers (prepaid, postpaid, broadband, DTH) can currently get one year of Perplexity Pro free through the Airtel Thanks app.
ChatGPT: Depth, Versatility, and Creativity
ChatGPT, meanwhile, remains the go-to choice for tasks that demand more than just facts. From writing and brainstorming ideas to coding and simplifying complex topics, ChatGPT delivers responses that feel more conversational and creative.
• Cost in India:
• ChatGPT Go: Rs 399/month
• ChatGPT Plus: Rs 1,999/month
• ChatGPT Pro: Rs 19,900/month
• Payment: UPI and other local payment options are supported.
So which one is better? The answer depends on what you need. If your priority is fast, accurate, and sourced answers, Perplexity is hard to beat. But if you want detailed explanations, creativity, and a more human-like conversation, ChatGPT still leads. In truth, most people may end up using both -Perplexity for quick fact-checks and research, and ChatGPT for tasks that need thought, depth, or a personal touch. The real winner here isn’t just one company, but the users, who now have more powerful AI options than ever before.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 24 September 2025 at 11:37 IST