Perplexity AI Browser Comet Set for Windows Debut, Android Version enroute

Perplexity is doubling down on its attempt to rethink the browser - this time for Windows users. With early testers already getting invites, the CEO of the company Aravind Srinivas stated on X that Comet, its AI-first browser, is now ready for Windows debut. This announcement comes after Comet’s beta release on macOS. With a PC version ready and an Android app under development "at a crazy pace and ahead of schedule," now clearly, Perplexity is not only dabbling. It is building.

What is Perplexity’s Comet?

Comet is not your typical Chrome replica. Designed to be an AI-native browser, it features less URL bar and more intelligent assistant built into the whole surfing experience. Already vying with ChatGPT, Google's Chrome, and Microsoft's Copilot, Perplexity's bread and butter is its conversational search engine.

Inside Comet, this artificial intelligence backbone becomes the standard approach for web content interaction, search, and summary. Rather than ten blue links, you receive actual answers- annotated, sourced, and usually real-time.

How Perplexity describes Comet?

“Comet is a Chromium-based browser that integrates advanced AI capabilities powered by Perplexity. Unlike traditional browsers, Comet combines web browsing with intelligent features that enhance productivity and information access,” Perplexity notes on its official blog.

How does it compete with other AI browsers?

The smart browser market is getting packed. Microsoft Edge has converted itself into a Copilot showroom, Google is almost everyday adding new AI capabilities, and Opera is stuffing AI capabilities onto an outdated engine. Comet's advantage? It is based on AI and not just improved by it. It learns from your searches and gives you more personalised search results. Comet embeds the assistance into the surfing core while others add bots to sidebars. Every tab functions as a dialogue, and every website turns into a knowledge node.

How to join the Comet waitlist

The browser has a waitlist with no official word on the rollout timeline. A broader rollout is expected by the end of this month. To join the Comet waitlist