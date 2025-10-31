Perplexity Signs Multi-Year Deal With Getty Images to Use Images for AI Search

In a significant move addressing the complex relationship between artificial intelligence and intellectual property, Getty Images and the AI-driven search and discovery startup Perplexity announced a multi-year global licensing agreement on Friday. This deal permits Perplexity to integrate and display Getty Images' extensive collection of editorial and creative visuals across its innovative search and discovery platforms.

“Partnerships such as this support AI platforms to increase the quality and accuracy of information delivered to consumers, ultimately building a more engaging and reliable experience,” said Nick Unsworth, Vice President of Strategic Development at Getty Images. "This agreement paves the way for a productive and collaborative partnership between our companies, where we will work together to improve attribution of our contributors' work and Getty Images’ high‑quality creative and editorial content will enhance Perplexity’s platform.”

Market Reaction and Technological Integration

The news was met with an immediate and enthusiastic response from the market, with shares of Getty Images soaring by 60% in premarket trading.

Crucially, the partnership is underpinned by the technological integration of Getty's API. This will allow Perplexity to seamlessly incorporate Getty Images' API technology into the workflows of its AI platforms. The benefit of this integration is twofold: it provides Perplexity with access to a vast library of high-quality, authentic visuals, and, just as importantly, it ensures robust and accurate image attribution, a key component in responsible AI development.

Commitment to Responsible AI and Content Attribution

A cornerstone of the agreement is Perplexity's commitment to enhancing its platform features to champion the legal and ethical use of licensed content. As part of the deal, Perplexity will systematically include mandatory image credits and source links alongside the displayed visuals.

“Attribution and accuracy are fundamental to how people should understand the world in an age of AI,” said Jessica Chan, Head of Content and Publisher Partnerships at Perplexity.

This initiative is designed to educate its user base on the provenance of the content and the legal frameworks governing licensed material.