Perplexity’s Comet AI Browser for Android Launched

Perplexity has rolled out the Comet AI browser for Android phones, weeks after the artificial intelligence-powered browser landed on Windows and Mac. The development comes months after the AI firm listed the browser on the Play Store, which allowed users to show interest and enable auto-download for the browser on its release. In addition to those interested, anyone can now download the Comet AI browser on their Android device.

What is Comet AI?

Based on Google’s Chromium project, Comet AI is Perplexity’s web browser that integrates a side-by-side access to Perplexity AI for quicker access to the assistant. Tapping the Perplexity AI icon summons the assistant, which can read webpages and files for summaries, relevant suggestions, and even automated responses through both text and voice.

Comet AI also uses agentic AI to perform tasks on your behalf, such as booking an online ticket or making a shopping list. Depending on the subscription you are on, the access can be capped. For instance, free users have a rate limit, while Pro and Max members can ask several more questions and ask the assistant to perform complex tasks.

How to download the Comet AI browser on Android

Available on both Android phones and tablets, Comet AI can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. If you signed up for auto-download, Comet AI will be automatically downloaded on your device, given it is connected to the internet. The rest of the users can simply go to the Play Store, search for Comet AI, and download the browser on their devices. Once downloaded, they will be required to sign up for an account to access the assistant.