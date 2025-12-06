PhonePe's Indus Appstore partners with Motorola India

Indus Appstore, India's homegrown Android app marketplace, announced on Saturday that it has entered into a partnership with Motorola. This partnership enables Indus Appstore to be available on Motorola devices in India. It enables wider distribution for Indus Appstore and delivers a personalised app discovery experience to Motorola users in India.

According to company information, Indus Appstore offers Indian consumers a meaningful alternative in the app ecosystem, designed specifically around user preference and the country's diverse cultural context. The platform is committed to reaching every Indian smartphone user by offering the experience in 12 Indian languages and English, complete with an AI-powered voice search feature that bypasses the need for typing complex vernacular compositions. Additionally, the video previews feature allows users to visually experience an app's functionality before downloading.

The company further says, Indus Appstore creates a favourable environment for developers and apps in India with its fair app store policies. It reduces dependency on a single source of distribution and has paved the way for a viable, competitive alternative. This will only empower and enable an increasing number of local developers and catalyze the Indian developer ecosystem to succeed on the global stage.

Priya M Narasimhan, Chief Business Officer, Indus Appstore expressed her excitement on this landmark development saying, “We are delighted to partner with Motorola to offer an extended set of Indians seamless access to the Indus Appstore experience, reinforcing our commitment to serving the entire breadth of the Indian market. The app store, that truly embodies the Made-for-India spirit, is looking at an inflection point to revolutionise the Indian app economy. The partnership solidifies our effort to offer Indians a meaningful, viable alternative to not just download but discover regionally relevant apps.”

Sharing the excitement T M Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India said, “At Motorola, we have always prioritised delivering a premium and locally relevant experience to our users in India, and Indus Appstore perfectly fits this vision. By integrating this homegrown platform, we are offering an innovative app discovery medium that enriches our users' experience that is culturally relevant. This partnership holds the added advantage of supporting Indian developers by connecting them with the right users through Indus Appstore's unique distribution model.”

According to company information, Indus Appstore is a native Android-based mobile app store, designed to cater to the localised and cultural application needs of Indian consumers. With a wide array of categories, it seeks to provide users a localised, contextual and a personalised experience. Indus Appstore is available in 12 Indian languages and English, allowing users to explore the app store in their preferred language.