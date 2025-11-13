PhonePe Users Can Now Talk to ChatGPT Within UPI App

PhonePe has partnered with OpenAI to make ChatGPT available directly inside its UPI app in India, as well as in the PhonePe for Business app and the Indus Appstore. The discoverability of ChatGPT within PhonePe's ecosystem will, the company said, help “Indians experience the potential of advanced artificial intelligence (AI).” The integration is rolling out in phases, letting users invoke ChatGPT for everyday assistance, such as trip planning, shopping comparisons, bill and policy queries, without leaving PhonePe’s interface, with multilingual access planned through Indus’ language support.​

What’s changing for users

In‑app access: ChatGPT will appear as an assistant you can explore within PhonePe’s consumer app, rather than a separate chatbot; over time, prompts may surface contextually during journeys like shopping or travel.​

Business tools: PhonePe for Business will expose AI helpers to draft replies, offers, or product descriptions for merchants, with gradual rollout and opt‑in controls.​

Indus Appstore tie‑in: The integration also extends to PhonePe’s Android app marketplace, improving app and offer discovery through natural‑language queries across English and Indian languages.​

What it doesn’t do yet

Not for payment authorisation: The announcement focuses on assistance and discovery, not UPI authorisations. That means any agentic payment features, such as the one OpenAI is exploring with Razorpay, would need to comply with NPCI rules and are not part of this rollout.​

No standalone app change: ChatGPT is embedded as an experience inside PhonePe; it’s not replacing existing help or support flows on day one.​

Why this matters

Fewer app switches: Users can ask for comparisons, summaries, or policy explanations in plain language without jumping to a browser or another app.​

Multilingual reach: Indus Appstore’s localisation plus ChatGPT could lower friction for non‑English users to navigate services and information.​

