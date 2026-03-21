Pinterest CEO Says Teens Under 16 Shouldn't Be Using Social Media

Pinterest CEO Bill Ready has called for a global ban on social media use for children under the age of 16, taking a position that sharply diverges from most Big Tech leaders.

In a LinkedIn post, Ready urged governments to introduce strict rules and enforcement mechanisms, arguing that the current approach to youth access is inadequate. He said there should be “no social media for teens under 16,” backed by accountability for both app developers and mobile platforms.

Call Comes Amid Ongoing Legal Scrutiny

The statement comes at a time when the impact of social media on young users is under intense scrutiny. A trial underway in Los Angeles is examining whether platforms run by Google and Meta contribute to a youth mental health crisis, with allegations that their apps are designed in ways that can harm younger users.

Ready’s comments effectively place him on the side of stricter regulation at a time when courts and policymakers are increasingly pressuring tech companies to rethink how minors interact with their platforms.

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A Different Position From Big Tech

What makes the statement notable is how out of sync it is with the broader industry.

Most large tech companies have focused on adding parental controls, age verification, and content moderation rather than supporting outright bans. Ready, however, pointed to Australia’s under-16 social media ban as a model, signalling support for more direct regulatory intervention.

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This positions Pinterest differently in the ongoing debate, where companies are typically cautious about restricting user access, especially among younger audiences.

A Complicated Stand for Pinterest

The stance also comes with some contradictions.

Pinterest itself allows users aged 13 and above to sign up in the US, in line with industry norms. At the same time, the company has been actively trying to grow its appeal among younger users, particularly Gen Z.

According to data cited by Reuters, around one-third of Pinterest’s user base falls in the 17–25 age group. That makes Ready’s position less about immediate policy change within Pinterest and more about shaping the broader regulatory conversation.

The Larger Debate

The argument over whether teens should be on social media at all is no longer fringe. It is increasingly moving into policy discussions, legal battles, and public discourse around mental health. Ready’s proposal pushes that conversation further, from moderation and safeguards to outright restriction.