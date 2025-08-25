Sundar Pichai Announces Free Access to Veo 3, Google’s Advanced AI Video Tool

Google has announced free access to its latest artificial intelligence video generator, Veo 3, giving all users, paid or not, a chance to try it free. The announcement came from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who said he was excited to see what people create using the tool.

Veo 3 is Google’s latest step in AI video creation. The model can take simple text prompts or images and turn them into short, cinematic-style clips, complete with synchronised audio. Unlike earlier AI video tools that often produced silent or stiff visuals, Veo 3 adds natural background sounds, dialogue, and music while maintaining realistic motion and physics.

Until now, access to Veo 3 was mostly restricted to premium Gemini subscribers. The Veo 3 access in India comes included in the AI Pro subscription plan that costs Rs 1999. Google also offers a Google a one-month free trial for the Google AI Pro subscription, allowing users to try Veo 3 before committing to a paid plan. However, Google has temporarily lifted that paywall this time and made Veo 3 available for all.

Can You Access Now?

The offer was limited to the weekend only. According to the company, anyone using Gemini could generate up to three videos with Veo 3 between Friday and Sunday, August 24, at 10 PM PT. The catch was that free users will only be able to access the Fast version, which produces 720p resolution videos quickly but with less detail compared to the higher-quality Ultra output.

For Google, this free weekend trial serves two purposes. It allows everyday users to experience the creative potential of AI video without a financial barrier, and it also works as a strong promotional push for the Gemini platform. By offering a taste of Veo 3’s capabilities, Google is likely hoping to convert more users into paying subscribers down the line.