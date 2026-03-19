Pixel Phones Hit Again: March 2026 Update Revives Lock Screen Troubles

Pixel phone owners are once more facing frustrating lock screen problems after Google’s March 2026 Pixel Drop and security patch. The issue, which first appeared last year with Android 16’s rollout, seems to have resurfaced, leaving users with frozen screens and forced reboots.

Several Pixel users have taken to Reddit and social media to describe the glitch. One reported that their phone froze four times after the update, with the screen stuck on the lock screen. “Tapping the screen still gives haptic feedback and pressing and holding the power button seems to bring up Gemini, despite the screen not changing,” the user explained. The only way to recover was by pressing and holding the power and volume buttons to force a restart.

Another user said the lock screen becomes unresponsive for several seconds after rebooting, making it difficult to unlock the phone. “It’s always something!” they wrote, capturing the frustration many Pixel owners feel.

For some, the problem has been even more disruptive. One long‑time Pixel fan shared that they stayed up until 4 a.m. trying to fix the issue while traveling for work. “I’ve been a Pixel user since the Pixel 2, but may have lost a customer for life if this isn’t fixed immediately,” they said.

Advertisement

The Pixel 9a appears to be particularly affected. A user reported that after restarting, their device wouldn’t boot to the home screen at all. They added that this was already their third Pixel 9a, after the first two overheated and glitched. “Now it looks like this one isn’t working either. Yay,” they wrote sarcastically while speaking with Pixel support.

Interestingly, some users noticed improvements after installing the January 1 Play System update, suggesting Google may already be working on a fix behind the scenes. One user confirmed that after applying the Play System patch, the reboots stopped.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Pixel phones have been hit by lock screen issues. When Android 16 launched last year, similar complaints surfaced, with users reporting frozen screens and sluggish performance. The recurrence of the bug raises questions about Google’s quality control and whether Pixel devices are becoming too prone to software hiccups.