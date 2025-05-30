Planning To Buy Gold After Price Drop? Here's How To Check Gold Purity On This App | Image: Republic File Photo

For most of us, purchasing gold is a point of pride and a means of secure investment, especially in a country like India, where gold holds immense cultural and financial significance. But it is more important than ever to be aware of how pure your gold is because there is a surge in cases of fake jewellery and misleading claims in recent times.

To cater to these concerns, the government has provided a BIS Care app. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) came up with this app so that common people can test the purity of gold, register hallmarks, and even lodge complaints, all from the convenience of their phones.

What does the BIS-Care app do

Available on both Android and iOS, the BIS Care app is described by its makers as “a handy tool empowering consumers to verify authenticity of an ISI mark, Hallmark and CRS Registration marks on any item or a product.” The app was launched in 2020 and is available in both Hindi and English languages.

Developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards, BIS Care is a mobile phone application that allows consumers to verify the hallmark details on gold ornaments and ensure that the ISI-marked items are authentic. If not, one can also lodge complaints directly from the app using the Complaints feature. The application can be downloaded free of charge from the Google Play Store and the App Store. It aims to make the process of gold buying more transparent and reliable.

How to Use the BIS-Care App to Determine How Pure Gold Is

Step 1- Download and install the BIS Care App from App Store or Play Store

Step 2- Register with your phone number and email.

Step 3- To check the authenticity of hall marked jewellery, tap "Verify HUID" (Hallmark Unique Identification) on the homepage. Enter the jewellery's 6-digit alphanumeric HUID number. The app will immediately respond.

Step 4- Similarly, to verify the authenticity of jewellery with ISI marks, enter the license number.