Sam Altman Renames GPT-6 to GPT-6-7 in Viral Post, Here’s What It Means

New Delhi: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman surprised everyone with a short post on X (formerly Twitter). He said the next version of ChatGPT, which was expected to be called GPT-6, will now be named GPT-6-7. His exact words were: “GPT-6 will be renamed GPT-6-7, you're welcome.”

This name change is linked to a popular internet slang term “6-7” that has gone viral among Gen Alpha - the youngest generation online. The phrase “6-7” doesn’t have a clear meaning. People use it in funny or random ways, often just to be silly. It became so popular that Dictionary.com even named it the “Word of the Year” for 2025.

Altman’s post seems to be a playful way to connect with younger users and internet culture. It’s not about a technical change in the AI model, just a fun twist in the name. Many users reacted with jokes and memes, while others were confused by the unusual naming.

For now, OpenAI hasn’t shared more details about GPT-6-7. However, Altman’s post suggests that the company is actively working on the next generation of its AI. According to reports, GPT-6-7 is expected to be significantly more advanced than GPT-5, which is currently powering many ChatGPT experiences.

In related news, OpenAI has been rolling out new features and updates across its platform. These include better integration of voice, image, and code capabilities, as well as improvements in reasoning and personalisation.

