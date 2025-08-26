PM Modi: Mobile Phone Production Up 2700% Since 2014, Calls for Investor Friendly States

While inaugurating Suzuki’s new electric vehicle plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a broader story- India’s remarkable growth in mobile phone manufacturing and the government’s push to make the country a global tech hub.

While speaking at the event, Modi said that mobile phone manufacturing in India has surged by 2700 per cent since 2014- an incredible jump that took India from being a large importer to the second-largest mobile producing nation in the world. Alongside, defense production has increased by over 200% in the decade-long period, bolstering India's self-reliance mission.

Modi emphasised that this trend is not merely quantitative but qualitative. " A healthy competition has started among them regarding reforms and investment, which is benefiting the whole country and I have been telling all the states in every meeting, that we have to be proactive. We have to make pro-development policies. We have to emphasise a single window clearance... In today’s competitive era, states that keep their policies neat, clean, and investor-friendly gain more trust from investors. Investors then come confidently. The whole world is looking at India, and no state should lag behind. Every state should seize opportunities, creating competition that compels investors to choose India over any other country," he added.

The remarks were made by Modi as he launched two large Suzuki initiatives: the production of the e-Vitara electric SUV, which is manufactured for export markets worldwide, and a new battery electrode factory that will bring key EV components local to India.