Suvendu Adhikari’s First Cabinet: Bengal Fast-Tracks Ayushman Bharat and BSF Land Transfer Among Six Key Decisions

The first cabinet meeting of West Bengal’s new BJP government on Monday set the tone for what Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari called a “people-first administration”, with the state announcing six major decisions covering healthcare, border security, welfare schemes, policing and governance reforms. Adhikari said the new government would focus on “transparent and efficient governance” and move quickly on issues that had remained stalled for years.

“This government will be for the people, of the people, and by the people,” the Chief Minister said. Here are the six key decisions announced by the Bengal BJP government in its very first cabinet meeting:

1. Social Security For Families Affected By ‘Atrocities’

The cabinet decided to provide social security and government support to families allegedly affected by political violence and atrocities in previous years.

Adhikari referred to the deaths of 321 individuals during the BJP’s political struggle in Bengal and said the government was ready to initiate investigations if the families sought action.

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“The government will take full responsibility for such families,” he said.

The move is being seen as one of the BJP government’s first major political and humanitarian outreach measures after coming to power.

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2. Border Land Transfer To BSF To Be Completed Within 45 Days

In a significant border-security decision, the government initiated the process of transferring land in border areas to the Border Security Force for fencing and security operations.

According to the Chief Minister, the complete transfer process will be finished within 45 days and the land will be handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Fencing work will be carried out by the BSF,” Adhikari said, adding that stronger border management was necessary to stop illegal activities in border districts.

3. Ayushman Bharat To Finally Launch In Bengal

One of the biggest announcements from the cabinet meeting was the rollout of Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal.

The health insurance scheme, considered one of the Centre’s flagship welfare programmes, had not been implemented in Bengal under the previous government.

The BJP government said the scheme would now provide healthcare coverage benefits to lakhs of families across the state.

4. Bengal To Implement Major Central Welfare Schemes

The cabinet also approved the implementation of several Central government schemes in West Bengal, including:

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

PM Fasal Bima Yojana

PM Vishwakarma Yojana

The state government said the decision was aimed at bringing Bengal in line with national welfare programmes and increasing direct benefits for citizens.

5. IAS And IPS Officers To Be Sent For Central Training

In another key administrative reform, the government announced that IAS and IPS officers from the West Bengal cadre will now participate in Central government training programmes.

Adhikari claimed such opportunities were underutilised earlier and said the move would improve coordination, governance standards and administrative efficiency in the state.

6. New Criminal Laws To Be Fully Implemented In Bengal

The cabinet also decided to implement India’s new criminal law framework across the state, including:

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita

The government said all future cases in Bengal will now be processed under the new legal system, accusing the previous administration of failing to properly implement the updated laws.

Crackdown On Cattle Smuggling, Census Push

Apart from the six cabinet decisions, the Chief Minister also ordered strict action against illegal cattle smuggling and unauthorised cattle movement in the state. Police officials across Bengal have been directed to take immediate action against smuggling networks, investigate illegal cattle markets and strengthen checks in border districts. Adhikari also accused the previous government of delaying census-related work and announced that administrative orders had been issued to restart the census process.