PM Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Summit Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, today (Thursday) in the presence of several global leaders. PM Modi will participate in the opening ceremony of the Summit at around 9:40 am, along with top leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres.

After the opening ceremony, PM Modi will the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at around 11 am, where country pavilions will showcase technological advancements and collaborative initiatives. There will be more than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries at the expo.

Later in the day, PM Modi will participate in the Leaders’ Plenary, bringing together Heads of State, ministers, and representatives of multilateral institutions to deliberate on AI governance, infrastructure, global cooperation and strategic priorities.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will join the CEO Roundtable, which will convene senior executives from global technology and industry firms. The discussion will focus on investment, research partnerships, supply chains and responsible deployment of AI systems to drive sustainable development.

The theme of the Summit is 'sarvajan hitay sarvajan sukhay' (welfare for all, happiness of all). The summit, which aims to position India as a leader in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is structured around three core pillars: People, Planet, and Progress. Seven dedicated Working Groups aligned with these pillars will work on delivering concrete outcomes demonstrating AI's impact across sectors. The seven themes are- AI for Economic Growth and Social Good; Democratizing AI Resources; Inclusion for Social Empowerment; Safe and Trusted AI; Human Capital; Science; Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will bring together more than 500 global AI leaders, including over 100 CEOs and founders, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 CTOs, vice presidents, and philanthropists. Additionally, more than 100 government representatives will participate, including over 20 Heads of State and Government and around 60 Ministers and Vice Ministers, underscoring the Summit’s global significance.