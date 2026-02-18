Rasmalai, Pahadi Rice, Munsiyari Rajma Gilawat: Full Menu Of Dinner Hosted By PM Modi For World Leaders At AI Summit | Image: Freepik

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hosted dinner and cultural programme for global leaders at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The dinner, hosted at the Multipurpose Hall, featured a diversified menu with starters, main course, dessert and beverages. Here is the full dinner menu that was prepared for world leaders at the summit:

Starter

For starters, the guests were served Varnila- a type of chaat featuring baby spinach, tamarind-date chutney, cilantro relish, jowar crisp and yogurt sphere.

Main Course

The Uttarakhand-inspired main course featured munsyari rajma gilawat, pahadi rice, jhangora pulao, silky tomato anari sauce and Kumaoni aloo aur subz ke gutke.

Breads like Kashmiri girda and taftaan were also served to the guests.

Beverages

The beverage menu included Kashmiri Kahwa, filter coffee and Darjeeling tea.

Dessert

Rasmalai Tres Leches, which is a fusion dessert that mixes Indian sweet Rasmalai with Latin American Tres Leches cake, were also served to the guests.

Indian Rose and Mishri Gulkand Chocolate Leaf (paan) were also served to the leaders.

PM Modi welcomed several dignitaries at the Bharat mandapam on Wednesday, including Spanish President Peter Pellegrini, IMF managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres.

The AI Summit will be inaugurated by PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam in the presence of several world leaders on Thursday. On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with several world leaders. He will also participate in a CEO roundtable meeting, which will be attended by senior executives from global technology and industry firms with government leadership to discuss investment, research collaboration, supply chains and deployment of AI systems.