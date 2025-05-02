POCO F7 5G to Debut in May with Massive 7,550mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Elite Chipset: What to Expect

POCO is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the POCO F7 5G, in May 2025. This upcoming device is generating significant buzz, primarily due to its impressive 7,550mAh battery and the inclusion of the newly released Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. The POCO F7 5G has already received BIS certification in India, indicating an imminent release in the country.

Performance and Battery

At the heart of the POCO F7 5G we can expect the Snapdragon 8s Elite processor, a slightly underclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This chipset is expected to offer performance superior to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, making the POCO F7 5G a formidable contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

Working in tandem with the powerful processor, we will see a massive 7,550mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Display and Design

The POCO F7 5G is expected to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz. The design is anticipated to be sleek and modern, aligning with POCO’s design philosophy.

Camera Capabilities

While specific camera details are yet to be confirmed, rumours suggest a 50MP main rear camera, likely a Sony LYT-600 sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera is expected to be a 20MP shooter, suitable for selfies and video calls.

Software and Connectivity

The POCO F7 5G will likely run on Android 15 based Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0, offering a user-friendly interface with various customisation options. Connectivity features are expected to include 5G support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC.

Anticipated Pricing and Availability