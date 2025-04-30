Vivo T3 Ultra Price Drops by ₹2,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Vivo has announced a price drop for the T3 Ultra. Launched in September last year, the Vivo T3 Ultra brings a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek processor, 50MP rear cameras with 4K video recording, and support for AI features like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance. According to the company, the discounted price makes the T3 Ultra more appealing to customers looking for a mid-range phone.

Vivo T3 Ultra price

After a ₹2,000 permanent price cut, the Vivo T3 Ultra will be available for ₹27,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, ₹29,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and ₹31,999 for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The new prices are now reflected on Vivo’s online store, Flipkart, and partner stores across the country.

Vivo T3 Ultra specifications

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G boasts a curved screen design, featuring IP68 dust and water resistance, along with a glass back. It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

In terms of display, the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G offers a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. This device is powered by the MediaTek 9200+ chipset, complemented by up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also provides support for 8GB of virtual RAM.

Regarding the camera, the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G features a 50MP front camera. On the rear, it showcases a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP primary lens equipped with the Sony IMX921 OIS sensor and Optical Image Stabilisation technology, as well as an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.