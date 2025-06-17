POCO F7 Launching Globally and in India on June 24: What to Expect

Poco F7 India Launch: Poco has confirmed the launch date of upcoming Poco F7. The company will launch the smartphone around the world including India on June 24. The phone has a big battery and charges fast and will don a new design.

After weeks of rumours and leaks, we now have a better picture of what to expect from the phone. Poco, which has been constantly making gaming phones, especially under its F series that targets gamers mainly, this time is said to bring some key changes to the n phone- a monstrous battery, a fresh design and top-of-the-line specs that promise flagship-level power under Rs 30,000.

Before we delve into the specs of the phone, let’s talk about the most important thing first- the battery. The Poco F7 for India will surprise you with its battery size. The phone will house a gigantic 7550mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is the biggest battery seen in a smartphone in India yet. What better? The smartphone can charge quickly at 90W and slowly at 22.5W. The company claims that after 1,600 complete charge cycles, the battery will still be 80% healthy.

This battery update seems to be exclusive to India. The global variant, on the other hand, is said to have a smaller 6500mAh battery, which will probably make it easier to carry and less thick.

POCO F7 Spec Show

The POCO F7 is said to sport a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. It has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with a 4nm process, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone will come with an IP68 rating, making it dust and water proof. The smartphone is said to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.