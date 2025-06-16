Poco F7 Set to Launch in India with a Monster 7,550mAh Battery, Ultra-Fast Charging: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs 30,000

Poco's next big release is coming up soon. If you dislike lugging a power bank or waiting for your phone to charge, the Poco F7 might be the phone of your dreams. The phone is set to come out in India on June 25, and it looks like it is going to be a real strong contender in the under Rs 30,000 segment.

Big battery and super-fast charging

Poco F7’s headline feature? That big silicon carbon battery with a capacity of 7,550mAh. That's a lot bigger than most phones in this price range or any price range, for that matter. And Poco isn't done yet; the Indian version will include 90W wired fast charging, which means you should be able to go from 0 to 100% in around 30 to 35 minutes. And there is also 22.5W reverse wired charging, so you can charge your headphones or even another phone. The global version would have a lesser 6,500mAh battery, which is interesting. It looks like India is getting the better bargain this time.

Performance

The Poco F7 is expected to have a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset inside. This chipset is designed on a 4nm process and should provide it with great flagship-like performance, making it ideal for gaming, multitasking, or using a few apps at once. It comes with HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15, with LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and more. It also has Wi-Fi 7 support, an optical fingerprint scanner, and IP68 dust and water resistance. So, yes, it checks off a few important boxes.

Display and Design

The display is another big gain. It has a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,772×1,280, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It even has 3,840Hz PWM dimming, which is good for your eyes, especially if you are sensitive to screen flicker. As for how it appears, leaked images show a sleek design with a glass back and an aluminium frame. It comes in black, silver, and white.

Camera Setup

It is expected to have a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 20MP front camera. This phone is not made for taking pictures, but it should be good enough for clicking photos and using social media.

Prices and availability

The phone is likely to debut in India on June 24, with the price expected to be around Rs 30,000. Flipkart has already been teasing the phone, so pre-orders should start soon after it comes out.

Verdict