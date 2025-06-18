Poco F7 Price Leaks Ahead of June 24 Launch: 5 Reasons Why This Could be Your Next Mid-Range Phone

Poco F7 Price Leak: Too many leaks, too many speculations, and a lot of hype is building around the upcoming Poco F7 launch. No seriously, for a mid-range phone that is mostly aimed at gamers, all this buzz might feel a bit much. But maybe it is justified- we will know for sure after the phone is official and we have had time to put it through the wringer.

For now, based on what has been leaked, rumoured, and half-confirmed by Poco itself, the F7 does look promising. If you are scouting for your next sub-Rs 35K device, here are five reasons why the Poco F7 might just make the cut

1.Competitive Pricing That Hits the Sweet Spot

Poco F7, according to tipster Yogesh Brar, can be priced somewhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35, 000. Abhishek Yadav, another reliable voice on Twitter, echoed the same- Rs 30,000 seems to be the magic number.

In a segment that’s increasingly crowded with devices that almost get it right, Poco appears to be going for aggressive value, not too cheap to look basic, not too expensive to make you regret skipping a flagship. If that Rs 30K price tag sticks, it’s going to face off with the Moto Edge 60 Pro, Galaxy S24 E, iQOO Neo 10, and Realme GT 7T, but with a performance edge.

2. Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor: Flagship-like power

One of the most crucial aspects of a phone? The chipset. The Poco F7 is touted to come with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset- a relatively new processor that’s meant to bring flagship-grade performance to phones that don’t cost a kidney.

This is the same SoC we have seen recently in premium mid-range flagships like OnePlus 13 Pro, and iQOO 13 Pro. This chipset is more than capable of running high-end games, multitasking, and keeping things smooth across the board.

3. Bright and Fast Display that Gamers Will Love

The upcoming POCO F7 is likely to come with a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. That’s punchy, bright and crisp- ideal for gamers, and content bingers.

Poco tends to do well with display quality, and this one should be no different. Expect deep blacks, vibrant colours, and decent brightness levels that won’t leave you squinting under the sun.

4. Biggest Battery with Fast Charging

The POCO F7 will be backed by a 7550mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W fast charging support. That’s more than enough to get you through a full day of heavy use, and even if you forget to plug it in overnight, a quick 15-20 minute charge in the morning should get you rolling again.

5. Looks Good, Feels Better, Hopefully