sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IPL 2025 | Ajaz Khan In Hot Water | Trump's Tariff War Escalates | Pahalgam Terror Attack |
Advertisement

Updated May 5th 2025, 11:35 IST

POCO F7 Spotted on IMDA and BIS Listings, India Launch Imminent

Given the timing of the certifications, the Poco F7 could debut by the end of this month.

Reported by: Priya Pathak
Follow: Google News Icon
Poco F7 Pro used as representational image
Poco F7 global debut on May 10 | Image: Official website

Poco seems to be prepping up for the launch of its next-generation F-series smartphone dubbed as the POCO F7. The smartphone, aside from the several leaks and sightings in the past, was recently spotted on IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) certification website in Singapore, as well as on India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. These regulatory appearances strongly suggest that the smartphone’s official debut in India is on the horizon. 

Poco F7 Gets Certified for Global and Indian Markets

The listing on the BIS portal confirms that the POCO F7 has cleared key regulatory requirements for the Indian market. Meanwhile, the IMDA certification suggests a broader international release is also on cards. These appearances usually occur in the final stages of product readiness, hinting at an imminent launch. 

Flagship-Level Performance Expected 

According to leaks and speculation, the POCO F7 is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Launched in April this year, this new chipset is likely to offer flagship-grade efficiency and improved power efficiency for gaming, streaming, and browsing, at a more accessible price point. If this is true, it would position the F7 as one of the most powerful devices in the upper mid-range category. 

Cameras and Display 

On the camera front, the Poco F7 is said to house a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), which should improve photo and video quality under various lighting conditions. Additional sensors, such as an 8MP ultra-wide unit and a 20MP high-resolution front camera, may be included as well.  The display is expected to be a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. 

Battery and Fast Charging Support 

Battery life may be another standout feature. Reports suggest the POCO F7 could pack a 7,550mAh battery with 90W wired and 22. reverse charging capabilities. 

Software and Connectivity 

The device is likely to ship with POCO’s customised interface based on Android 15. Standard features such as 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.x are also expected. 

Launch Timeline and Market Position 

Given the timing of the certifications, the Poco F7 could debut by the end of this month. The F7 may aim to disrupt the ₹30,000–₹35,000 segment in India, competing with devices from OnePlus, iQOO, and Realme.

Read more: Smartphones launch guide May 2025: Moto Razr 60, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, iQOO Neo 10 And More To Watch Out For

Published May 5th 2025, 11:35 IST