POCO F7 Spotted on IMDA and BIS Listings, India Launch Imminent

Poco seems to be prepping up for the launch of its next-generation F-series smartphone dubbed as the POCO F7. The smartphone, aside from the several leaks and sightings in the past, was recently spotted on IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) certification website in Singapore, as well as on India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. These regulatory appearances strongly suggest that the smartphone’s official debut in India is on the horizon.

Poco F7 Gets Certified for Global and Indian Markets

The listing on the BIS portal confirms that the POCO F7 has cleared key regulatory requirements for the Indian market. Meanwhile, the IMDA certification suggests a broader international release is also on cards. These appearances usually occur in the final stages of product readiness, hinting at an imminent launch.

Flagship-Level Performance Expected

According to leaks and speculation, the POCO F7 is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Launched in April this year, this new chipset is likely to offer flagship-grade efficiency and improved power efficiency for gaming, streaming, and browsing, at a more accessible price point. If this is true, it would position the F7 as one of the most powerful devices in the upper mid-range category.

Cameras and Display

On the camera front, the Poco F7 is said to house a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), which should improve photo and video quality under various lighting conditions. Additional sensors, such as an 8MP ultra-wide unit and a 20MP high-resolution front camera, may be included as well. The display is expected to be a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

Battery and Fast Charging Support

Battery life may be another standout feature. Reports suggest the POCO F7 could pack a 7,550mAh battery with 90W wired and 22. reverse charging capabilities.

Software and Connectivity

The device is likely to ship with POCO’s customised interface based on Android 15. Standard features such as 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.x are also expected.

Launch Timeline and Market Position