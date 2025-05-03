Smartphones launch guide May 2025: Moto Razr 60, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, iQOO Neo 10 And More To Watch Out For

With the arrival of May, smartphone enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the release of several cutting-edge smartphones that are set to redefine user experience and technology standards. Notable among these are the Moto Razr 60, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, iQoo Neo 10, OnePlus Nord CE 5 and more.

Each of these smartphones are expected to offer value for money and intensify the fight in the smartphone market. These phones are expected to offer good features and innovations that cater to a diverse range of user preferences.

Whether you’re seeking a subtle blend of style and technology, cutting-edge features, or a dependable device at an appealing price, May's smartphone releases have something for everyone. Stay tuned as we share our initial impressions, in-depth reviews, and insights on these exciting launches. Our aim is to help you gain a thorough understanding of each device so you can make an informed decision when considering your next purchase.

Moto Razr 60: The Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra are Motorola's latest clamshell foldables,recently unveiled globally, with an India launch expected this month. The Razr 60 sports a 3.6-inch 90Hz AMOLED cover screen, a Dimensity 7400X chip, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 4,500mAh battery supporting 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Razr 60 Ultra has a bigger size 4-inch 165Hz LTPO AMOLED cover screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a larger 4,700mAh battery with faster 68W wired and 30W wireless charging. While the Ultra could be priced around ₹90,000, the standard Razr 60 might come in closer to ₹60,000 in India, with both expected to launch between mid- to late-May.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: The Galaxy S25 Edge is said to have a thickness of just 5.8 mm and a weight of 163 grams. Leaks suggest it could feature a premium titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front. The new Edge smartphone will likely sport a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Talking about the core specs, the phone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and banking on a 3,900mAh battery. Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge at a Galaxy Unpacked event on May 13, 2025, with pre-orders starting on May 14 and a release in India on May 30. The device is expected to be priced around ₹1.10 lakh, placing it between the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra in terms of cost.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to launch in May 2025. The smartphone will have a flat-edged design with the back panel flat as well. The camera module will be pill-shaped tucked in the top-left corner. As for the specs, the phone will have a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, it will pack a Dimensity 8350 chipset and a large 7,100mAh battery with 80W wired charging. The camera setup will include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and up to 256GB of storage. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to be priced under ₹25,000 in India.