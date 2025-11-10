Poco F8 Pro to Feature ‘Sound by Bose’ Tuning, Flagship Set for Early 2026

Poco’s next big phone, the Poco F8 Pro, has appeared online in a leaked photo of its retail box. The picture shows the usual Poco branding but also a new detail - the words “Sound by Bose.” This is the first time Poco has teamed up with Bose for audio tuning.

The phone is expected to launch in early 2026, along with the Poco F8 and Poco F8 Ultra. Leaks suggest the F8 Pro could come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. It is said to feature a 6.9-inch 2K OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and run Android 16 with HyperOS 3. The phone is likely to come with a triple 50MP rear cameras and a special woofer unit for stronger sound.

There may also be changes compared to the Redmi model. The Poco F8 Pro might have a 6,500mAh battery instead of a bigger one, and it could ship without a charger in the box, just like the Poco F7 Pro.

The F8 Pro is unlikely to launch in India, but Indian buyers may get the Redmi K90 Pro Max instead.

Advertisement

This new partnership shows Poco’s push toward a more premium image, similar to how other brands work with famous names like Hasselblad or BMW. If Bose’s tuning improves the sound, the F8 Pro could stand out as a phone made for people who love music and movies, not just speed and cameras.