POCO M7 Plus Review: A Big Screen, Bigger Battery, and Some Trade-Offs

Poco's M-series has always been about giving young buyers and students a little more than they'd expect at an entry-to-mid level price. These phones usually focus on battery life, large displays, and decent day-to-day performance without asking buyers to stretch their budget too far. The new Poco M7 Plus continues in the same spirit, sitting just below the M7 Pro in the lineup and above the entry-level M7.

After using it for over a week, here's what stood out.

Battery Life: The Showstopper

Let's start with the highlight. The 7,000mAh battery is massive, and it shows. With moderate use - browsing, social media, video streaming, and some light gaming - I easily got two full days of backup. On heavy days with long YouTube sessions and hotspot usage, it still ended with juice left. The phone also supports reverse charging, meaning you can top up other devices like your earbuds. Charging, though, tops at 33W, which feels slow for a battery this big, but given the endurance, you'll plug in far less often.

Display and Performance

The 6.9-inch Full HD+ screen with 144Hz refresh rate is a delight for scrolling and casual gaming. It's bright enough outdoors, though not AMOLED levels of punchy. The smooth refresh rate makes even budget apps feel faster.

Performance is handled by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3. It's fine for daily tasks - WhatsApp, Instagram, Chrome, YouTube - all run smoothly. Light games like Subway Surfers or Call of Duty on low settings are a cakewalk. But if you push it with heavier titles at high graphics, the phone starts to stutter. This is expected at the price point but something buyers should keep in mind.

Design: Distinct but Divisive

Poco has gone for a bold design again, with large branding and bright colours like Aqua Blue. It feels solid, has an IP64 rating for dust and water splashes, and at 217 grams, it's surprisingly slim for the battery size. That said, it is heavy, and not everyone will like the glossy plastic finish - it picks up smudges easily.

Cameras: Just About Average

This is where the M7 Plus plays safe. The 50MP main camera takes good daylight shots but struggles in low light with noise and soft details. The 8MP selfie camera is serviceable for video calls but won't wow you. There's no ultrawide or macro, so it feels a bit barebones compared to rivals.

Other Bits

Software: Ships with Android 15-based HyperOS and promised two OS updates + four years of security patches - good at this price.

Audio: Single speaker that gets loud but doesn't sound rich. Stereo would have made a big difference.

Connectivity: 5G support is here, but Bluetooth 5.1 and no NFC feel dated.

Storage: Expandable up to 1TB via microSD, which is a handy option for students.

Verdict: Who Should Buy It?

The Poco M7 Plus is not aiming to be a gaming beast or a camera champ. Instead, it doubles down on what budget buyers care about: a huge battery, a massive display, decent everyday performance, and long-term software support. At an effective price of Rs 12,999 with offers, it's hard to argue with the value.

If you're a student, traveller, or binge-watcher who doesn't want to charge your phone every night, this phone makes a lot of sense. But if you're into serious gaming or photography, you might want to spend a bit more on the Pro variant or look at rivals.