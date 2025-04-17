POCO M7 vs Itel A95: How Are They Different?

Here is how the POCO M7 compares with the Itel A95. | Image: POCO, Itel

Itel has launched a new Android phone in India. It is called the A95 and brings highlighted features such as 120Hz display, a splash-resistant body, and support for 5G for under ₹10,000. It also has a premium-looking design that is very similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S25. However, Itel’s phone faces competition from the likes of POCO, Realme, Vivo, and Motorola. The POCO M7, especially, takes on the Itel A95 head-on in the sub-₹10,000 segment. Here is a comparison between the POCO M7 and the Itel A95, which will help customers decide better.

POCO M7 vs Itel A95: Specifications

Display: The POCO M7 has a 6.88-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. On the other hand, the Itel A95 boasts a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HD+ resolution, and a pixel density of 262 PPI.

Processor: Powering the POCO M7 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, while the Itel A95 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The M7 offers up to 8GB of RAM, but the A95 has up to 6GB of RAM. However, they both have 128GB of storage. Both phones come with Android 14-based operating systems, but the Itel A95 offers AI features in its software.

Cameras: The POCO M7 and Itel A95 come with the same camera specifications. Both have a 50MP primary camera on the back, capable of recording videos at 1080p resolution, and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery: The POCO M7 packs a 5160mAh battery with 18W fast charging, but the Itel A95 uses a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

POCO M7 vs Itel A95: Prices in India