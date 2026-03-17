POCO X8 Pro Series Launched in India With Dimensity Chips, Up to 9,000mAh Battery

POCO has launched the X8 Pro Series in India, expanding its performance-focused X lineup with three models: the POCO X8 Pro Max, the POCO X8 Pro, and a special POCO X8 Pro Iron Man Edition.

The new series focuses on flagship-grade performance, large battery capacity, and gaming-centric features, while introducing new chipsets and design elements across the lineup.

Performance and Hardware

The POCO X8 Pro Max debuts as the first smartphone in India powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, built on a 3nm architecture. It features a 1+3+4 core configuration with clock speeds up to 3.73GHz and delivers an AnTuTu score exceeding 3 million.

The POCO X8 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor, offering improved GPU performance and efficiency for everyday tasks and gaming.

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Both devices support up to 120FPS gameplay across multiple titles, including BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile, along with hardware-level ray tracing for more realistic lighting and reflections in supported games.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity is a key highlight of the series. The POCO X8 Pro Max packs a 9,000mAh battery, the largest ever in a POCO smartphone, with claims of up to three days of usage on a single charge.

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The POCO X8 Pro features a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, balancing capacity with a slimmer design. Both devices support 100W HyperCharge and 27W reverse wired charging.

Display and Audio

The POCO X8 Pro Max features a 6.83-inch display, while the Pro variant comes with a 6.59-inch panel. Both support peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits and use M10 display panels designed for improved brightness efficiency.

The displays also include 3840Hz PWM dimming and TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye protection. The Pro Max is equipped with dual speakers supporting Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos, along with up to 400 per cent volume boost.

Design and Durability

Both devices feature a metal frame and a redesigned camera module with Dynamic RGB lighting that reacts to notifications, charging, and other activities. The series comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The Pro Max has also received SGS 5-Star certification for durability, including resistance to drops and bending.

Camera and Software

The POCO X8 Pro series features a 50MP primary camera and a 20MP front camera. However, the Pro Max uses the Light Fusion 600 sensor, while the Pro variant includes the Sony IMX882 sensor.

Camera features include UltraSnap, Dynamic Shots, and AI-powered editing tools via the AI Creativity Assistant.

The phones run on Xiaomi HyperOS 3, with features such as HyperConnect, HyperIsland, Google Gemini integration, and Circle to Search. The Pro Max also supports eSIM and introduces offline communication for voice calls without a network in certain scenarios.

Iron Man Edition

POCO has also introduced a special Iron Man Edition of the X8 Pro, featuring a black-and-gold design inspired by the superhero’s armour. The device includes a custom UI and themed elements for a distinct visual experience.

Price, Availability and Offers

The POCO X8 Pro costs ₹32,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and ₹35,999 for the 12GB+256GB model. The POCO X8 Pro has just one storage configuration, packing 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, priced at ₹37,999. On the other hand, the POCO X8 Pro Max also has two options: 12GB+256GB costs ₹42,999, and 12GB+512GB is priced at ₹46,999.