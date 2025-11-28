Poor iPhone Air Sales A Lesson: Chinese Smartphone Brands Reportedly Cancel Slim Phone Plans

The underwhelming sales of Apple’s iPhone Air, a flagship touted for its ultra-slim design, have sent ripples across the global smartphone industry, with major Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo reportedly scrapping their own plans for similarly thin devices. The move comes as Apple’s production for the iPhone Air was slashed, and in some cases, suppliers have dismantled entire production lines, signalling a broader retreat from the ultra-slim phone trend.​

What happened with the iPhone Air

Apple launched the iPhone Air in September 2025 as its thinnest phone yet, at just 5.6 mm thick. Despite the buzz, the device struggled to attract buyers, with reports indicating that Apple’s manufacturing orders were reduced and suppliers Foxconn and Luxshare stopped production altogether by late October. The iPhone Air remained available for immediate delivery long after the iPhone 17 Pro was backordered, a clear sign of tepid demand.​

Why the ultra-slim trend fizzled

The iPhone Air’s poor sales are believed to stem from trade-offs required to achieve its slim profile, such as a smaller battery and a single rear camera, all while maintaining a premium price. Consumers appear to value features like battery life and camera quality over thinness, especially as most smartphones have already become reasonably slim in recent years. Apple’s miscalculation led to a disconnect with consumer interests, and now even Samsung has reportedly cancelled its Galaxy S26 Edge and paused the S25 Edge due to weak demand.​

Chinese brands react

Following the iPhone Air’s flop, Chinese smartphone makers have reassessed their own ultra-slim phone plans. Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo were all reportedly working on Air-style devices, but have now paused or cancelled these projects. The eSIM components reserved for these slim phones are being redirected to other devices. The lesson for Chinese brands is clear: there simply isn’t enough market demand for ultra-thin phones at the prices charged, at least for now.​

What this means for the industry

The retreat from ultra-slim phone plans is a rare example of a trend being nipped in the bud before it could take off. Apple’s experience with the iPhone Air is now being cited as a cautionary tale for other brands considering niche design bets. Instead of chasing thinness, manufacturers may focus on features that consumers value more, which are battery life, camera quality, and overall performance.