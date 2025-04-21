Pope Francis on AI: A Call for Ethics Amid Growing Digital Divide

Pope Francis died at the age of 88, leaving a long legacy of modern papal thought that challenged capitalism and promoted the use of technology for the betterment of mankind. In one of his last appeals, centred around the benefits of technology and artificial intelligence, he called for ethical use, highlighting how new advancements have increased the divide in the digital world.

Speaking at the Minerva Dialogues — a high-profile annual meeting of scientists and gatherings that the Vatican’s Dicastery for Education and Culture organises, the Pope said that while technology has been “immensely beneficial,” he added, “It is a source of concern to me that evidence to date suggests that digital technologies have increased inequality in our world.”

The Pope also discussed new technologies, such as artificial intelligence. “I am convinced that the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning has the potential to contribute in a positive way to the future of humanity,” he said. However, he lamented that the makers of these technologies have to be cautious of the potential harm they can do.

“I am certain that this potential will be realised only if there is a constant and consistent commitment on the part of those developing these technologies to act ethically and responsibly,” he expressed. “It is reassuring to know that many people in these fields are working to ensure that technology remains human-centred, ethically grounded and directed toward the good.”

As the head of the Catholic church, Francis was quite popular among his followers and even the non-followers. Beyond the papal palace, the Pope ensured he was virtually connected to everyone through his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts, which collectively have about 30 million followers. Despite choosing social media for spreading his preachings and opinions on a range of topics, Francis frequently urged his young followers to reject materialism and reduce dependence on technology.