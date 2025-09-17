Updated 17 September 2025 at 12:32 IST
Primebook Launches Primebook 2 Pro, Primebook 2 Max with MediaTek Helio G99, Backlit Keyboard Under Rs 20,000
Primebook, with the new models, aims to make AI-enabled laptops accessible to a wider audience.
- Tech News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Primebook, a homegrown Android laptop brand, has launched two new laptops - Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max. The company calls these its most advanced laptops to date, aimed at students, learners, freelancers, coders, creators, and young professionals. Primebook, with the new models, aims to make AI-enabled laptops accessible to a wider audience.
Speaking on the launch, Chitranshu Mahant, CEO and Co-founder of Primebook, said, “In the under-Rs 20,000 laptop segment, we noticed a clear gap. There wasn’t a laptop that could truly deliver speed and multitasking at scale. That insight led us to launch our generation 2 line-up, beginning with the Primebook 2 Neo. With the Pro and Max, we’re extending that same innovation further, offering larger displays, faster processors, and higher storage options. Our focus has been on building this experience end-to-end, from the operating system to the hardware, so users get laptops that are powerful, reliable, and within reach.”
The Primebook 2 Pro is priced at Rs 17,990 and the Primebook 2 Max at Rs 19,990. Both laptops are available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Primebook’s official website. As a launch offer, customers purchasing through Primebook’s official website will receive an additional Rs 500 discount on all prepaid orders, says the company.
The Primebook 2 Pro operates on PrimeOS 3.0, a custom operating system based on Android 15, which provides a familiar, app-centric environment with a desktop-like interface. This 14.1-inch device features a Full HD IPS anti-glare display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781) processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. For storage, it comes with 128 GB of UFS memory. It includes a backlit keyboard, dual stereo speakers, and a 1440P webcam. It also offers a variety of ports, including dual USB-A, USB-C for fast charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a MicroSD slot. Its 60.3 Wh battery provides a backup of up to 14 hours, claims company.
The Primebook 2 Max offers a larger form factor and increased storage for users who need more space. Like its Pro counterpart, it runs on Android 15-based PrimeOS 3.0 and is powered by the same octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781) processor and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The key difference lies in its expansive 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display and a more generous 256 GB of UFS storage. The laptop is equipped with a 60.3 Wh battery, providing up to 12 hours of backup. It maintains the same high-end features as the Pro model, including a 1440P webcam, dual stereo speakers, dual noise-cancelling microphones, and a backlit keyboard. The port selection and connectivity options, including Dual Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1, are identical, ensuring a consistent and reliable experience
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 17 September 2025 at 12:32 IST