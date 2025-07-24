Qi2 25W Launched with Support for iPhone and Android - What It Means for You | Image: Pexels

Wireless charging is set to become a lot easier. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has officially released Qi2 25W wireless charging, which is a major step forward from the prior 15W speeds. Both iPhones and most big Android phones are either on board or will be very soon.

What is new with Qi2 25W?

Qi2 25W means that wireless charging is up to 70% faster than it was with older Qi2 standards. This update is important whether you're charging your phone before you leave the house or just despise how slowly it charges. This new charging technology, which used to be named Qi2.2, is now dubbed Qi2 25W, which is easier to remember. That number isn't just for show. It informs you how much faster your phone could charge without wires, and it's a substantial boost.

iPhones Already Kind of Support It

The WPC said that Apple's iPhones will work with Qi2 25W, but they didn't disclose which models. Right now, iPhone 16 models can charge at 15W Qi2 and 25W MagSafe. Since Qi2 is based on Apple's MagSafe innovation, it's likely that iPhone 16 will get a software update that lets it use full 25W Qi2 and iPhone 17 will probably come with it right away.

The WPC adds that "major Android smartphones" are now part of the whole Qi2 ecosystem, although they haven't said which models yet. If you've been plagued with slow or unreliable wireless charging on Android, this is fantastic news.

Why This Is Important to You

This upgrade is great if you use wireless charging every day. You will spend less time attached to a pad or stand because it charges faster. With "several hundred" new devices coming out soon, you'll probably see better and cheaper options very soon.