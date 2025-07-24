Top 5 Camera Phones Under Rs 60,000 in India (July 2025 Edition): Pixel 8, Galaxy S24, OnePlus 13s, Moto Razr 60 and More

Are you looking for a phone that clicks stunning photos without burning your wallet? You don’t have to overspend Rs 1lakh for flagship qualities anymore. The Rs 50,000 - Rs 60,000 segment is packed with phones offering DSLR-like photos, strong low-light performance, and even 4K video chops.

Here are the top 5 camera phones under Rs 60,000 in India right now - tested, trending, and worth it.

Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 sells at Rs 44,999 and the prices can dip during sales. The phone comes with a 50MP main camera with Google’s magical software processing. It delivers ultra-sharp portraits, even in tough lighting. The Night Sight, Real Tone, and Super Res Zoom make your shots look pro-level. The phone supports 4K videos with solid stabilisation. Pixel 8 is a good choice for point-and-shoot photography lovers, people who want natural-looking photos without editing.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 costs around Rs 44,999. The phone sports a 50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom to deliver sharp colours and flagship-level dynamic range. This phone is great for selfie cam and consistent video output. The Galaxy S23 is best for those who want versatility and a compact, premium camera phone.

OnePlus 13s

This is one of the best phones launched by OnePlus in past few years and costs Rs 51,100 in India. It raises the bar in mobile photography with a powerful dual 50MP rear camera setup, capturing images with great clarity and professional-level detail. With the new Clear Burst feature, users can effortlessly snap fast-moving or fleeting moments without missing a beat. OnePlus 13s is great for portrait and macro shots.

Moto Razr 60

Moto Razr 60 costs Rs 49,999 and offers great camera work. The phone comes with dual shooters -50MP wide + 13MP ultrawide that do well under challenging light conditions. We reviewed the phone and it did complete justice with its night photography skills. It is great for aesthetic photography.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro