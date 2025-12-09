Qualcomm Acquires Augentix to Boost Smart Camera Ecosystem for Edge AI Surveillance

Qualcomm has completed the acquisition of Augentix, a leading provider of low-power image signal processors (ISP) and multimedia SoCs, marking a strategic expansion of its hardware ecosystem for the Qualcomm Insight platform. The move is aimed at accelerating innovation in edge AI-powered smart surveillance for enterprise, industrial, and public infrastructure environments in India and globally.​

With the integration of Augentix’s technology, Qualcomm will offer a broader and more configurable portfolio of smart camera solutions. These range from cost-optimised, low-power designs to high-performance, analytics-first cameras, allowing solution providers to scale deployments efficiently while maintaining software consistency, unified control, and cost efficiency. Augentix’s expertise in advanced SoC and multimedia signal processing for high-resolution, low-power video applications will now be a core part of Qualcomm’s Insight platform, enhancing availability, interoperability, and support for Indian and global partners.​

Industry leaders have welcomed the acquisition, noting that it strengthens the supply chain for trusted, indigenous camera platforms in India. The integration will enable AI-powered analytics to run on edge devices, offering a cost-effective proposition for the surveillance industry. Augentix’s imaging and multimedia technology will allow Qualcomm to introduce low-power SoCs optimised for smart cameras, enabling AI to be deployed directly on devices and not just in the cloud.​

Indian OEMs, ODMs, and system integrators are expected to benefit from the expanded portfolio, as it supports scalable, secure, and high-performance surveillance solutions tailored for India’s growing digital infrastructure needs. The acquisition also aligns with India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where intelligent infrastructure will need to operate securely, autonomously, and at scale.​

The Augentix team will join Qualcomm Technologies, with both companies emphasising their commitment to designing secure, scalable solutions for real-world surveillance challenges. The partnership is expected to accelerate product development, expand the footprint in India, and support customers with a broader advanced camera portfolio built for AI-driven insight and impactful deployment at scale.