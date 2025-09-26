Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon X2 Elite to Power Next-Gen Personal Computers

Qualcomm, the chip giant best known for powering Android smartphones, has announced a new lineup of processors for PCs, including a next-generation laptop chip that introduces a unique security feature designed for businesses.

The new processor, called the Snapdragon X2 Elite, is expected to start shipping next year. Qualcomm says this chip is not only powerful and energy-efficient but also includes a brand-new function called Guardian. This tool is specifically designed for corporate customers seeking greater control over their fleets of desktops and laptops.

According to Kedar Kondap, senior vice president of gaming and compute at Qualcomm, Guardian will enable corporate IT teams to access machines even when they are powered off. That means they can install updates, troubleshoot issues, or offer support remotely without waiting for an employee to turn on the device. For global businesses managing hundreds or even thousands of personal computers, this feature could save both time and money.

While chip leader Intel has offered remote management tools for more than a decade, analysts say Qualcomm is introducing something different. The company plans to combine its security technology with its built-in modem chips, which allow devices to connect to 5G and mobile networks. That means a company could track, update, or secure a laptop from almost anywhere in the world, as long as there is cell coverage.

Tech industry analyst Ben Bajarin, CEO of consultancy Creative Strategies, called it a first-of-its-kind innovation. “Nobody else can offer something like that,” he said. “It will be attractive for certain parts of the workforce and may help Qualcomm win over more enterprise customers.”

This move is part of Qualcomm’s broader strategy to compete more directly with Apple in the PC space. Apple has already gained ground with its own in-house processors that combine high performance with strong battery efficiency. Qualcomm hopes its Snapdragon line will do the same for laptops running the Windows operating system.

For everyday Android phone users, the new chips announced by Qualcomm also promise better speed, stronger AI features, and improved power use. But the spotlight remains on the personal computer side, where Guardian could become a selling point for large companies worried about security and global device management.

With Reuters inputs