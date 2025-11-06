Tata Play Customers to Receive Free Apple Music Membership—Here’s How

Apple Music will be available for free for four months to Tata Play users. | Image: Pexels

Tata Play has announced that all its customers will be eligible for a complimentary subscription to Apple Music for four months. As part of the offer, anyone with a new Apple Music account will receive four months of free subscription, while those with existing accounts will be eligible for three months of membership.

“This promotional offer is a testament to our commitment to delivering more value and convenience, giving our customers easy access to over 100 million songs, curated playlists, and live radio through Apple Music—now accessible via Tata Play platforms,” said Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer at Tata Play.

“With the integration of Apple Music, we’re delivering a more immersive and personalised audio experience for Tata Play’s audience and bringing Apple Music to even more customers,” Shalini Poddar, Director – Content and Services, Apple India, said.

Tata Play Apple Music Membership for Free

The promotional offer states that Tata Play customers with Direct-to-Home (DTH) accounts, Over-the-Top (OTT) accounts, or broadband accounts will be eligible for the free subscription. It will be available through Tata Play Binge, Tata Play’s mobile app on both Android and iOS, and Tata Play Fiber for redemption.

Advertisement

Subscribers to any or all of Tata Play’s services will receive a promo code, which they can redeem on Apple Music while signing up or logging in to receive the free trial. As mentioned, new users will get four months and existing ones three months for free. Post trial period, they will be charged according to their plan. For instance, Apple Music’s individual plan costs ₹119 per month. That means subscribers need to cancel their subscription to avoid automatic deductions towards the continuation of the service.

With the new promotional offer, Tata Play has adopted the same strategy as Airtel’s, which announced that users with an eligible recharge will receive an Apple Music subscription after its music streaming service, Wynk Music, sunsetted last year.