Reality Check for Slim Phones? Samsung Reportedly Cancels Galaxy S26 Edge as S25 Edge Sales Lag

The trend of slim phones began this year with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, riding high on hopes that it would create demand for premium phones that offer top-end features without being too thick or bulky. Apple’s entry into this category with the iPhone Air helped it gain momentum, but apparently, it’s not enough. A new report claims that Samsung has scrapped plans to launch the Galaxy S26 Edge, the successor to the S25 Edge.

Korean publication Newspim has reported that Samsung no longer appears interested in continuing the Edge series due to sluggish demand and poor sales in major markets. “I don’t know if the slim line will come back, but it doesn’t look easy at the moment. I think you can consider it to have essentially disappeared,” the report quoted an insider as saying.

This is contrary to previous rumours that emphasised Samsung’s aggressive plans to boost the slim phone category, especially after the launch of the iPhone Air. In fact, some initial reports suggested that Samsung was ready to discontinue the Plus model in favour of Edge in its flagship Galaxy S series. However, a recent report refuted that, saying that Samsung was considering four models.

Not only is Samsung veering away from its strategy to dominate the category it started, but it is also halting production of the existing Galaxy S25 Edge. Blame its underwhelming sales, which were less than those of other Galaxy S25 series models. For instance, the Galaxy S25 sold 8.28 million units, while the S25 Plus garnered sales of 5.05 million units. The highest-end Galaxy S25 Ultra’s sales reached 12.18 million units by August, per a report by Hana Investment & Securities.