Realme 15 Pro India Launch on July 24: Specifications and Everything Else to Expect

Realme 15 Pro, the company’s top-end phone of the next number series, will be launched in India on July 24. In the social media teasers, Realme has confirmed that the 15 Pro will house a 7000mAh battery — the biggest in the company’s number series phones, alongside support for a display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Realme 15 Pro will also come with the best water- and dust-resistance rating. As the company gears up for the launch of the Realme 15 Pro and slightly less powerful but more affordable Realme 15, here is everything you can expect.

Realme 15 Pro processor

According to Realme, the 15 Pro will use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mid-range processor. Qualcomm says this processor can offer powerful performance, allowing for playing games at high graphics settings and multitasking with several background apps. Leveraging the power of the chip, Realme will offer features such as GT Boost 3.0 and Gaming Coach 2.0 to improve the gaming experience. Realme also claims the 15 Pro will build on AI features, offering expanded functionality to edit photos using voice-based inputs in more than 20 languages. A new Party Mode will offer camera adjustments based on AI.

Realme 15 Pro display

The Realme 15 Pro is touted to house a 4D curved screen with a punch-hole design. While the size is unclear, the company says the panel can offer a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2500Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 6500 nits. The display will also use Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top, according to one of the teasers on Flipkart.

Realme 15 Pro battery

The teasers confirm the Realme 15 Pro will pack a 7000mAh battery, which will be a first for a number-series phone. Realme claims the phone will easily last over a day with extreme usage. But the claim here is that Realme managed to cram a 7000mAh battery into a body that is a few millimetres shy of 8mm. The battery will support 80W fast charging using a charger which will be bundled with the phone.

Realme 15 Pro cameras