Realme 15 Pro Is Launching Today—Leaks Suggest It Will Cost Under ₹40,000

Realme has a major event today where it will announce its next number series. The spotlight will be on the Realme 15 Pro, the company’s latest mid-range offering. While the company has teased the launch with only key details about the Realme 15 Pro, leaks have revealed that it may cost you less than ₹40,000.

Realme 15 Pro launch

The Realme 15 Pro will be launched alongside the Realme 15 at the company’s launch event scheduled to kick off at 7 pm on July 24. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Realme 15 Pro specifications and price

According to leaks, the Realme 15 Pro will use a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with up to a 140Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6500 nits. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, with the company saying that it has scored over 1.1 million on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The company has confirmed the phone will be available in Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple colours. The Realme 15 Pro could come with Android 15-based Realme UI, but should be upgradeable to Android 16 and at least one more version.