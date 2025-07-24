Vivo T4R 5G India Launch Date Announced: What to Expect

Vivo has announced the launch date for its next mid-range T-series phone in India. The Vivo T4R 5G is coming to India on July 31, according to the official teaser that also reveals key specifications of the upcoming phone. It says the Vivo T4R 5G will be among the thinnest phones in its price segment.

Vivo T4R 5G launch

The Vivo T4R 5G will be launched at an event at noon on July 31. In addition to revealing the specifications and features of the Vivo T4R 5G, the company will also announce the price and availability details at the event, expected to be held online only.

Vivo T4 5G specifications

In the note, Vivo confirmed that the upcoming T4 5G will use a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera on its back, offering 4K video recording support. It added that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor and carry a combination of IP68 and IP69 ratings for durability. While Vivo has not divulged anything else, the fact that the T4R 5G is identical to the newly launched iQOO Z10R confirms the entire set of specifications.

That means the Vivo T4R 5G will use a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone’s front camera could use a 32MP sensor with 4K video recording support, while its battery could be a 5700mAh unit that charges at up to 90W speed. While the Vivo T4R 5G is expected to come with Android 15 software, reports suggest that the company could introduce OriginOS in India with the phone. OriginOS has been available in China for some time, offering better features and an improved user interface.