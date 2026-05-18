Realme 16T 5G Set for India Debut: Retail Box Shows Rs 55,999, 50MP Sony Sensor & Huge 8000mAh Battery

Realme is preparing to launch its latest smartphone, the Realme 16T 5G, in India on May 22, and the upcoming device is already drawing attention for packing an unusually large battery alongside a heavy focus on AI-powered photography features.

Marketed as the “8000mAh 3-Day Powerhouse,” the smartphone appears aimed squarely at young users who consume large amounts of content, game extensively, and rely heavily on social-media-ready photography. Ahead of the official unveiling, leaked retail box images and software screenshots have revealed several key specifications, including a reported maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 55,999.

While the final selling price could be lower after launch offers and discounts, the leak gives an early indication of where Realme may position the device in its growing premium mid-range portfolio.

Massive battery takes centre stage

The standout feature of the Realme 16T 5G is undoubtedly its enormous 8000mAh battery, a capacity rarely seen in mainstream smartphones. Realme claims the device is capable of lasting up to three days on a single charge under moderate usage conditions.

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The move reflects a broader industry trend where brands are increasingly prioritising battery endurance as smartphone users spend more time on streaming, gaming, AI tools, video editing, and social media applications.

The phone is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and may ship with 8GB RAM along with an additional 10GB virtual RAM expansion feature. Storage is tipped to start at 128GB.

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Sony-powered AI camera system

Realme is also aggressively pushing the device’s imaging capabilities. The Realme 16T 5G is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor paired with a secondary 2MP camera setup.

According to the company, the Sony sensor is combined with Realme’s LumaColor IMAGE Engine, designed to improve portrait sharpness, skin tones, lighting balance, and texture reproduction through AI-based optimisation.

The camera system includes features such as:

AI Portrait Glow

RAW HDR processing

AI skin texture optimisation

Smart white balance tuning

Multi-light portrait modes

Realme says the AI Portrait Glow feature is specifically built for difficult lighting situations like concerts, restaurants, night scenes, and backlit environments. The system automatically adjusts brightness and facial exposure while attempting to preserve natural-looking skin details.

The smartphone will reportedly support lighting presets including Flash, Rim Light, Studio Light, and Natural Light modes.

Social-first features target younger users

The Realme 16T 5G appears heavily designed around the content creation habits of Gen Z users.

One of the more unusual additions is a “rear Selfie Mirror” feature, which allows users to preview themselves while using the higher-quality rear camera system for selfies and short-form videos.

The company is also bundling several AI-driven creative tools, including:

AI Popout Collage

AI Profile Portrait

AI Football Star

AI Instant Clip

These tools are designed to automatically generate stylised portraits, social media graphics, and short cinematic clips within seconds.

The growing emphasis on AI-powered editing features highlights how smartphone brands are increasingly competing not just on hardware specifications, but on integrated content creation experiences.

Display and software

Leaks suggest the device could feature a 6.81-inch display and ship with Realme UI 7 out of the box. The front camera is expected to be a 16MP shooter designed for selfies and video calls.

Realme has not yet officially confirmed all leaked specifications, though teasers released so far strongly indicate that battery life and AI imaging will remain the central themes of the launch.

Launch details

The Realme 16T 5G is scheduled to launch in India on May 22, 2026 alongside the company’s upcoming wearable products, including the Watch S5 and Buds Air 8 Pro.

The smartphone will be available through Flipkart, realme India, and offline retail stores across the country.