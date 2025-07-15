Realme C71 Launched With 6300mAh Battery: Price, Full Specifications

Realme has launched C71, its latest budget smartphone that offers 4G connectivity, a 6300mAh battery, and a display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The new phone joins the other affordable phones from the company’s C-series, but some of its features are tough to find in the sub-₹10,000 segment. For instance, the C71 has an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance, ArmorShell Protection for military-grade drop protection, and support for reverse charging, which helps juice up accessories.

Realme C71 price in India

The new C71 has two configurations: the 4GB/64GB version costs ₹7,699, and the 6GB/128GB model is priced at ₹8,699. The smartphone comes in Obsidian Black and Sea Blue colours and is now available to buy from the company’s websites and third-party stores.

Realme C71 specifications

The Realme C71 has a design similar to other C-series phones, featuring a polycarbonate body with narrow bezels on the screen. The smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 563 nits. Powering the smartphone is a Unisoc T7250 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, supporting external storage via a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 15-based Realme UI. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.