Realme C73 5G Budget Phone Launched, But These Alternatives Offer Better Value

Realme has launched C73 5G, its new budget phone, bringing a smooth display with a punch-hole design, the latest Android software, and a triple-camera setup on the back. While it seems like a theoretically good budget phone, customers have better options for less. Alternatives such as POCO M7 5G and Acer Super ZX are more appealing, offering similar features at lower prices.

Realme C73 5G specifications, price in India

Before we check out the alternatives of Realme’s new phone, here is a rundown of the specifications of the C73 5G:

Display: A 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

RAM & storage: 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for a microSD card of up to 2TB.

Cameras: A 32MP wide camera with an F1.8 aperture alongside a secondary camera on the back. An 8MP front camera with an F2.0 aperture.

Battery: A 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The Realme C73 5G is priced at ₹10,499 for the base version, while its top variant costs ₹11,499. The phone comes in Jade Green, Crystal Purple, and Onyx Black colours.

Realme C73 5G alternatives

POCO M7 5G: At a price of ₹9,499, the POCO M7 5G offers a larger 6.88-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch on top. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, the phone packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Its camera system includes a 50MP wide sensor and an 8MP front camera, while its battery is a 5160mAh unit with support for 18W fast charging. It is a better alternative to the Realme C73 5G.