Realme C85 Launched With 7000mAh Battery, Prices Start at ₹15,499

Realme has launched C85, its latest budget smartphone that will appeal to light users who prioritise long battery life. The new Realme C85 houses a 7000mAh battery, which the company claims can last beyond a day. Other key specifications include a display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a combination of four IP ratings for overall protection against water and dust, and AI-powered features.

Realme C85 price in India

The Realme C85 comes in two variants. The one with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs ₹15,499, while the variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory is priced at ₹16,999. However, you can shave off ₹500 on either model using a coupon. You can buy the phone in Parrot Purple and Peacock Green colours from Realme’s online store, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Realme C85 specifications

Display: The Realme C85 sports a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1200 nits of brightness, and up to 180Hz of touch sampling rate.

Processor: Powering the Realme C85 is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

RAM and storage: You get two configurations, one with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and another with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also has a microSD card slot for support up to 2TB.

Cameras: The Realme C85 houses a 50MP main camera, featuring a Sony IMX852 sensor with an F1.8 aperture, that can offer up to 1080p 30fps video recording. It also has a secondary camera on the back. Its front camera uses an 8MP sensor with 1080p video recording support.

Battery: Keeping the lights on is a 7000mAh battery that charges at up to 45W speed.