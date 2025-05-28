Realme GT 7 vs iQOO Neo 10: Which One to Choose for Under ₹35,000?

Here is how the Realme GT 7 compares with the iQOO Neo 10. | Image: Realme, iQOO

Realme’s latest flagship, GT 7, was launched a day after iQOO introduced its new mid-ranger, the iQOO Neo 10. While Realme claims the GT 7 offers flagship-level features, including AI tools, at half the price of a premium phone, iQOO’s Neo 10 comes with nearly all those features for less price. If you are looking for a smartphone for under ₹35,000, check out a comparison of their specifications.

Realme GT 7 vs iQOO Neo 10 specifications

Display: While the Realme GT 7 houses a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 6,000 nits, the iQOO Neo 10’s display uses a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and a maximum brightness of 4400 nits.

Processor: Powering the Realme GT 7 is a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 10 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Neither phones support external storage, but they offer Android 15-based custom skins.

Cameras: The Realme GT 7 packs a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera on the back, while the iQOO Neo 10 has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Their selfie cameras include 32MP sensors each. The Realme GT 7 supports 8K video recording, but the iQOO Neo 10 offers up to 4K@60fps video recording.

Battery: Both phones support 7000mAh batteries with support for 120W fast charging.

Realme GT 7 vs iQOO Neo 10 price

The Realme GT 7 starts at ₹34,999, while the iQOO Neo 10 costs ₹31,999 for the base model.

Which one to buy