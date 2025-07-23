Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Launched, Offers Two-Day Battery Life & Android 16 for ₹7,299

Realme’s new Narzo 80 Lite 4G is an entry-level phone, bringing a battery claimed to last two days and a custom skin based on the latest Android 16. This is the 4G counterpart of the Narzo 80 Lite 5G, which was announced about a month ago. Apart from their connectivity, there are minor differences between the two phones.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G price in India

The Narzo 80 Lite 4G comes in two variants. The one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage costs ₹7,299, while the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of memory is priced at ₹8,299. However, you can buy these variants at ₹6,599 and ₹7,599, respectively, if you use a voucher of ₹700 on Amazon or combine a ₹500 voucher and a ₹200 bank offer on Realme’s website.

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G’s first sale will be held on July 28, with wider availability set to begin from July 31. The phone comes in Obsidian Black and Beach Gold colours.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G specifications