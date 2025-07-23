Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Launched, Offers Two-Day Battery Life & Android 16 for ₹7,299

Updated 23 July 2025 at 13:12 IST
Realme’s new Narzo 80 Lite 4G is an entry-level phone, bringing a battery claimed to last two days and a custom skin based on the latest Android 16. This is the 4G counterpart of the Narzo 80 Lite 5G, which was announced about a month ago. Apart from their connectivity, there are minor differences between the two phones.
The Narzo 80 Lite 4G comes in two variants. The one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage costs ₹7,299, while the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of memory is priced at ₹8,299. However, you can buy these variants at ₹6,599 and ₹7,599, respectively, if you use a voucher of ₹700 on Amazon or combine a ₹500 voucher and a ₹200 bank offer on Realme’s website.
The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G’s first sale will be held on July 28, with wider availability set to begin from July 31. The phone comes in Obsidian Black and Beach Gold colours.
The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 563 nits. Powering the smartphone is a 1.8GHz octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor, paired with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The phone packs up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with support for a microSD card of up to 2TB. It runs Android 16-based Realme UI 6.0. You get a 13MP main camera on the back and a 5MP front camera, housed inside a waterdrop-style notch. The phone uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G houses a 6300mAh battery with 15W charging and 6W reverse wired charging support.
