Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G With 6000mAh Battery Launched—Should You Buy?

Realme has launched the Narzo 80 Lite 5G, its latest budget smartphone with highlighted features such as a 6000mAh battery that the company claims will last more than a day, and a camera with a 32MP snapper. At its price, the Narzo 80 Lite 5G takes on options such as the Lava Storm Play 5G, POCO M7 5G, and the Acer Super ZX.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G specifications

The new Narzo 80 Lite 5G arrives as a good phone, at least on paper. Here are all its key specifications.

Display: The Narzo 80 Lite 5G has a 120Hz display with a maximum brightness of 625 nits. However, the display’s size was not specified at the time of writing.

Processor: Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The phone offers 128GB of internal storage, along with support for a microSD card.

Cameras: The Realme Narzo 80 Lite has a 32MP main camera on the back. It uses a GC32E2 sensor with autofocus. While the phone has more cameras, their details have not been provided. However, Realme says the phone supports AI features that can help you edit photos.

Battery: You get a 6000mAh battery in the Realme Narzo 80 Lite with support for 15W fast wired charging.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G price in India

The phone comes in two configurations. The one with 4GB of RAM is priced at ₹10,499, while the variant with 6GB of RAM costs ₹11,499. As part of the introductory offer, customers can get up to ₹700 off. The discounted prices for the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G’s variants will be ₹9,999 and ₹10,799, respectively.

Should you buy the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G?