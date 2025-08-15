Realme P4 Pro to Feature Dedicated AI Chipset and Dual 50MP Cameras at India Launch

Realme is set to launch its P4 series in India on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST. The standard Realme P4 and the Pro version are expected to come under Rs 30,000. Ahead of the launch, there are a few confirmed specifications, shaping up the idea that the upcoming Realme P4 series will be all about AI features and gaming performance.

The Realme P4 Pro will come with 50MP AI cameras, one on the front and one on the back. It will support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. The device will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset under the hood, paired with a dedicated Hyper AI chipset. This setup will enable features like AI Travel Snap and AI Snap Mode.

The standard Realme P4 will have a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera. It will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. Both models will have a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, sport a 144Hz AMOLED display, include vapour chamber cooling system for better performance and support for 90fps gaming.

Realme has also updated its software policy, promising three years of OS updates and four years of security patches for the P4 series and its predecessor.