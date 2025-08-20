Realme P4 Series Launched in India with 50MP AI Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and 80W Fast Charging

Realme India has launched its new P4 series smartphones in India today. The series includes Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G. These phones are packed with powerful features like a big 7,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and AI-powered 50MP main cameras

Realme P4 Pro 5G: Price in India and Sale Details

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is available in three storage variants: an 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 24,999, an 8GB + 256GB model at Rs 26,999, and a 12GB + 256GB model at Rs 28,999. The phone gives three colour options to choose from- Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy.

The launch offers include a Rs 3,000 instant discount on select bank cards, a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus, and a 3-month no-cost EMI option for purchase. First sale starts at 12 PM IST on August 27.

Realme P4 5G: Price in India and Sale Details

Realme P4 is the more affordable model, selling in 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The 6GB with 128GB storage model costs Rs 18,499, the 8GB with 128GB model costs Rs 19,499 and lastly, the 8GB + 256GB, which costs Rs 21,499. You can get it in Engine Blue, Forge Red and Steel Grey colours.

The launch offers include a Rs 2,500 discount on select bank cards and a Rs 1,000 exchange offer. The phone will be available in an Early Bird Sale from 6 PM to 10 PM on August 20, and the open sale starts on August 25 at 12 PM.

Top Specs and Features of Realme P4 Series

The Realme P4 series is a budget-line phone equipped with bright displays, a 50MP main camera, and a big 7000mAh battery that supports Superfast 80W charging. The Realme P4 Pro 5G runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, while the Realme P4 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.