Redmi 15 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Launched in India Starting at Rs14,999; Sale Starts August 28

After hitting the Indian market this year with multiple launches like Redmi 13C duo, the Redmi Note 13 series, and the Redmi A3, Xiaomi has now added another model to the mix called the Redmi 15 5G. Priced at Rs 14,999, the smartphone goes on sale from August 28 and brings a mix of big-battery endurance, mid-range performance, and AI-powered features.

What Makes It Different

The Redmi 15 5G isn’t just another Redmi phone. The standout feature here is its 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery- far larger than what’s common in this segment. It supports 33W fast charging and even doubles up as a power bank to charge other devices.

Specs Overview

Redmi 15 5G sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 144Hz refresh rate, TÜV Rheinland triple-certified for low blue light, flicker-free, and circadian-friendly use. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone runs HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, with a promise of 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. The camera set up includes a 50MP AI dual rear camera, 8MP selfie camera, AI features like Sky, Beauty, and Erase.

AI on Board