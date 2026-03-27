Redmi 15A 5G Launched in India With 6,300mAh Battery, 120Hz Display

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 15A 5G in India, expanding its entry-level 5G portfolio with a focus on battery life, display smoothness, and long-term software support. The Redmi 15A 5G does not attempt to compete on raw performance. Instead, it focuses on practical features such as battery life, display smoothness, and software longevity.

Price in India

The smartphone starts at ₹12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB models are priced at ₹14,499 and ₹16,499, respectively. It will be available from April 3 via Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official website, and authorised retail stores.

Battery-first approach

The Redmi 15A 5G is built around a 6,300mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can last up to two days on a single charge under typical usage. This places it above the standard 5,000mAh batteries commonly seen in this segment, where endurance is becoming a key differentiator.

The device supports 15W charging and also includes 7.5W wired reverse charging, allowing it to power other accessories when needed.

Advertisement

Display and usability

The phone features a 6.9-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, aligning with a broader shift where even budget smartphones are offering higher refresh rates for smoother scrolling and navigation.

It also includes features such as Wet Touch Technology 2.0 for improved responsiveness in damp conditions, along with TÜV Rheinland certifications aimed at reducing eye strain during extended use.

Advertisement

Performance and software

At its core, the Redmi 15A 5G is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8300 processor designed for everyday tasks such as streaming, browsing, and multitasking. While not positioned as a performance-focused device, it targets reliability and efficiency for daily usage.

The device runs HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16 and comes with four years of Android updates and six years of security updates, which is relatively aggressive for this price segment.

Additional features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, expandable storage up to 2TB, and dual SIM support, covering standard connectivity requirements.

Camera and multimedia

The Redmi 15A 5G includes a 32MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera, targeting everyday photography and video calls rather than advanced imaging.