Redmi A5 Entry-Level Android Phone Launched, Costs Less Than ₹7,000

The Redmi A5 is the latest phone to have entered India’s entry-level phone market. The new Redmi A5 goes big on the battery, but what stands out is its 120Hz refresh rate display, which is rare in this price segment. Redmi’s new phone also has 32MP dual cameras on the back, claimed to offer sharp and crisp images. Here is everything about Xiaomi brand Redmi’s latest phone.

Redmi A5 price in India

The Redmi A5 costs ₹6,499 for the variant with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while its 4GB+128GB model is priced at ₹7,499. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart, Xiaomi’s website, and the company’s retail stores across India starting April 16.

Redmi A5 specifications

As an entry-level phone, the Redmi A5 does not offer 5G connectivity, but it makes up for the lack of functionality with its display, cameras, and battery. The Redmi A5 boasts a 6.88-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, and TUV Rheinland-certified eye protection. Powering the smartphone is a 1.8GHz octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The phone has up to 4GB of RAM and offers up to 128GB of internal storage. Users can add a microSD card of up to 2TB.